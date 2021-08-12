Gate brings Dear Elizabeth to Theatro Technis in Camden

The Gate Theatre is reprising Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl at Theatro Technis in Camden next month.

Running from 1 September to 18 September, Ellen McDougall's production is performed by different guest actors each night – one experienced, one a new graduate. They are unrehearsed and encounter the material for the first time.

The two-hander portrays the relationship between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, two of America's most brilliant poets. From 1947 to 1977 they wrote over 400 letters to each other; spanning decades, continents and political eras.

The cast will include Ronke Adekoluejo, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Esh Alladi, Pepa Duarte, Arthur Hughes, Jimena Larraguivel and Mei Mac, with further names to be announced.

Dear Elizabeth was performed at the Gate in 2019 and has featured actors including Tamzin Greig, Jade Anouka, Travis Alabanza and Tobias Menzies.

Theatro Technis is a new space for the Gate; it will allow for social distancing and is fully accessible.

Ellen McDougall said: "Dear Elizabeth resonates anew as we re-emerge from the Covid pandemic: it deals with our deep need to be with one another. It centres the unpredictable shape of real life... It is thrilling to have found a space that allows social distancing, and feels like such a natural home for our work."

Dear Elizabeth is designed by Moi Tan with lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound design by Jon Nicholls.