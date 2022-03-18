Gary Barlow to perform one-man show in the West End

Take That star and composer Gary Barlow will be bringing his one-man show to the West End.

Created alongside Tim Firth, the piece, a blend of anecdote and song, is titled A Different Stage, and has already been seen at venues across the nation.

Barlow said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed performing A Different Stage at venues across the country for the past few months. Bringing it to London is a dream come true and the Duke of York's Theatre is the perfect setting for this story."

It runs at the Duke of York's Theatre from 30 August to 18 September. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday.

It is directed by Firth, with design by Es Devlin, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound design by Gareth Tucker.