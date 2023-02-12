Exclusive: Gabrielle Brooks to star in Once On This Island revival at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Award-nominated performer Gabrielle Brooks will lead the upcoming revival of Once On This Island.

The news was revealed live on stage at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert, where Brooks performed an exclusive rendition of "Waiting for Life", accompanied by the concert band.

Brooks was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for her performance in Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, where she originated the role of Rita Marley.

Her other credits include Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream (also at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Nadine in J'Ouvert at the Harold Pinter Theatre and Viola in Twelfth Night at the Young Vic. On screen, she is currently appearing in the recurring role of Nadia Zhabin in hit fantasy series Shadow and Bone on Netflix.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Once On This Island is set to run from 10 May to 10 June 2023 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. The Tony Award-winning piece tells the story of a peasant girl Ti Moune (Brooks) who falls in love with a boy named Daniel. Their connection catches the attention of the gods around them.

Come back tomorrow morning at 10am to see who is set to join Brooks in the upcoming Regent's Park production!



