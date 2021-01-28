'Future-proof' Vertical Theatre, with built-in social distancing measures, hopes to open in 2021

A new large-scale venue has been unveiled, with hopes for it to be in use by the end of the year.

Allowing audiences to sit in groups of between four and 12 people (to allow for social distancing where necessary), the space is hoping to be used for theatre, circus, comedy, music and more. The Vertical Theatre is free-standing and tourable, meaning it can pop-up in locations across the country.

The venue is currently in discussions with partners and is advising audiences to watch-this-space.

An artist's impression of the space

© Vertical Theatre Group

Modular in size and with a flexible capacity from 1200 to 2400 people, the space has optional open sides to allow for optimum airflow and natural ventilation, as well as build-in streaming capacity. (From the photos it looks a bit like the Quidditch World Cup stadium from the Harry Potter film).

The Vertical Theatre Group founders commented: "We are devoted to the vital importance of arts and culture. We believe they are an essential part of human experience, of what makes us who we are. We are very excited to be able to bring this innovative new venue offering to the live entertainment world at this pivotal moment for the future of the arts."





Watch a video of the mocked-up space:

A Preview of The Vertical Theatre - January 2021 from The Vertical Theatre Group on Vimeo.

Among its founders are founders are Stufish Entertainment Architects represented by Ric Lipson and Paul Preston, Holly Gilliam, live events and documentary producer, Katy Lipson, theatre producer, Jake Berry, production director and Robert Delamere, director and digital theatre founder.