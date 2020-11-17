Further unplugged West End concert to run as part of The Shows Must Go On series

This week's The Show Must Go On episode will kick off on Friday.

From 7pm GMT for 48 hours, audiences will be able to watch two episodes of "West End Unplugged", featuring the likes of Celinde Schoenmaker, Katie Brayben, David Bedella, Richard Fleischman, Cavin Cornwall and more.

The concerts are raising funds for a plethora of charities – you can donate here. The concerts will be available for 48 hours, with a further Shakespeare production being made available from Monday for a full five days, while Macbeth with Patrick Stewart is available now.

Watch the full concert here from 7pm GMT on Friday.