Further than the Furthest Thing revival to run at the Young Vic

Zinnie Harris' award-winning play Further than the Further Thing will be revived in a new production at the Young Vic.

Harris' play, first seen in London and Edinburgh in 2000, is set on a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic – Tristan de Cunha – and is inspired by real events that occurred to the island's residents.

Director Jennifer Tang said today: "It's a complete privilege to direct this stunning play for the Young Vic, and to be collaborating with such a brilliant team to bring it to life. The play is beautiful, lyrical and vividly evokes a community that feels both far away and familiar. Although written over 20 years ago, its message about how our choices impact people and our planet feels more urgent than ever. Zinnie's extraordinary play is both intimate and epic, local and global – it asks us to think about our notion of home, our sense of belonging, and how far we will go in pursuit of our values. I'm just so excited to share it with audiences in the spring, along with the work of all the brilliant artists involved."

"Directing this play brings my Genesis Fellow and Associate Directorship at the Young Vic to a close. The past couple of years have been a real adventure, where I have been able to become part of the rich ecology of an incomparable theatre and arts organization creating an artistically ambitious and exceptional programme of work. The ways in which this Fellowship has allowed me to develop as an artist are wide-ranging and deep-seated and I am incredibly grateful to the Genesis Foundation and all at the Young Vic for this opportunity. I'm sad to be leaving but happy to be saying farewell through this gift of a production."

The revival, running from 9 March to 29 April, is designed by Soutra Gilmour, with the creative team also set to include lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer George Dennis, composer Ruth Chan, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, voice and dialect coach Emma Woodvine, illusions designer John Bulleid, and casting director Charlotte Sutton. Full casting will be announced in due course.