Further names and first look revealed for Sondheim West End concert event

Further names and a first look video have been revealed for the all-star Sondheim concert in the West End.

Set to lead the concert will be Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Hannah Waddingham, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.

Also now set to co-star are Shan Ako, Christine Allado, Holly-Anne Hull, Ashley Campbell, Anna-Jane Casey, Desmonda Cathabel, Josefina Gabrielle, Louis Gaunt, Amy Griffiths, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden, Ian McLarnon, Jeremy Secomb, Jordan Shaw and Matthew White.

The special event will see musical and screen stars celebrate the life of the revered song-maker, who passed away late last year.

Watch the video here:

Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman will stage the one-night-only show, which has choreography by Stephen Mear, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, projection design by George Reeve, set design by Matt Kinley, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter with the evening produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

A 26-piece orchestra will be conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo for the event, which will run at the Shaftesbury Avenue theatre on Tuesday 3 May 2022. It will also be live-stream into the neighbouring Prince Edward Theatre.

The event will raise funds for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation (established under the writer's will), which assists emerging writers, and musicians.