Further guests revealed for first ever Musical Con in London

The countdown is on until the major stage bonanza Musical Con, taking place at the ExCel in London next month.

Uniting thousands of fans under one roof, the evening will see special guests and stage names take part in singing classes, workshops, autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Revealed today as joining the line-up are Adam Garcia, David Bedella, Louise Dearman, Miriam-Teak Lee, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Courtney Bowman, Collette Guitart, Shaka Macfarlane, Joel Montague, Jordan Shaw, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Michael Duke, Craig Gallivan and Hannah Lowther. They join the previously revealed list of names announced here earlier this year.

Also set to appear are co-writer of Six Toby Marlow, Heathers choreographer Gary Lloyd and Rent choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves.

The event takes place on 22 to 23 October, with a full schedule and many more special guests to be announced on the run up to the convention.

Co-founder of West End Musical Productions Chris Steward, said today: "We wanted to create an event that would bring the whole community together under one roof for the first time. To celebrate the shows, the stars and the creatives that make the magic happen, but also to celebrate each other. Without an audience, there can be no theatre. This is for the fans."