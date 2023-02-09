Further cast for Mean Girls musical movie set

The Mean Girls musical is continuing its journey onto the big screen with further cast revealed today.

Based on the much-loved Lindsay Lohan-led flick, the stage musical was first seen in Washington in 2017 before a Broadway transfer in 2018.

There is still hope that, at some point, the stage show will reach the West End – it features many of the original film's much-loved quotes and has songs including "Meet the Plastics", "Apex Predator" and "Revenge Party".

Married directorial team Arturo Perez Jr and Samantha Jayne are the new movie's directors. Mean Girls will mark the pair's first full-length feature, though they've done a whole wad of exciting material across the film, music video and television space, including the much-lauded Quarter Life Poetry.

As already announced, set to appear in the film will be Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Far From Home) as Cady, Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls on stage) reprising her role of Regina George, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana in Moana) as Janice, and Jaquel Spivey (leading star in A Strange Loop on Broadway) as Damian.

Joining them will be Avantika (Senior Year) as Karen, with Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) as Gretchen – rounding out the famous trio of "Plastics" alongside Rapp's Regina George. Also cast is Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), playing love interest Aaron.

The film is overseen by producers Paramount Players alongside Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey. Fey has penned the script, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Kyle Hanagami will choreograph.

According to Deadline, the new film will be built on a "deep love and respect" for the original, tune-free, Lindsay Lohan-led Mean Girls, while also adding subtle updates.