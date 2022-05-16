Further cast for Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National Theatre announced

Further casting has been announced for the new comedy Jack Absolute Flies Again, Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Emma)'s wartime piece set to play at the National Theatre.

Running from 2 July on the Olivier stage, the Second World War-set piece follows a young air pilots, whose romantic plans don't go as expected.

Peter Forbes (Follies) joins the cast as Anthony Absolute alongside the previously announced Laurie Davidson (Cats) as Jack Absolute, Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek) as Mrs Malaprop, Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters) as Lydia Languish, Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale) as Dudley Scunthorpe and Kerry Howard (Him and Her) as Lucy.

James Corrigan, Theo Cowan, Shailan Gohil, Millie Hikasa, George Kemp, Joanne McGuinness, Jordan Metcalfe, Akshay Sharan, Tim Steed, Geoffrey Towers, Shona White and Helena Wilson also join the company. A few more cast members are to be confirmed.

Director Emily Burns said: "Jack Absolute is a delightfully silly and exuberant refashioning of The Rivals that sends Sheridan's play barrel-rolling into the Battle of Britain, and the adrenalised hedonism of a summer of life-or-death love. Richard and Oli's adaptation is a dream to work on - fresh, sharp, joyous and full of heart. I can't wait to get started."

Set and costume design is by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, composer is Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and video and projection design by Jeff Sugg. Physical comedy director is Toby Park and choreography is by Lizzi Gee. Staff director is Cara Nolan.

The show will also be broadcast on 6 October 2022, with a BSL performance on 28 July, a sensory adapted performance on 2 August, audio described performances on 5 and 20 August and captioned performances on 6 and 11 August.