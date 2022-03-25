Further cast announced for Grease in the West End

Further casting has been announced for Grease in the West End.

The news comes as Jason Donovan is announced as playing Teen Angel for six weeks from mid-June at the Dominion Theatre.

Dan Partridge (Hairspray) and Olivia Moore (Waitress) as Danny and Sandy respectively, with Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet) as Rizzo, Paul French (Grease) as Kenickie, Noah Harrison (ArtsEd graduate) as Roger, Mary Moore (Little Women) as Jan, Jake Reynolds (professional debut) as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (A Chorus Line) as Marty, Damon Gould (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Sonny, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as Frenchie, Darnell Mathew James (Urdang Academy graduate) as Eugene, Jessica Croll (Hairspray) as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee (Matilda The Musical) as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns (West Side Story) as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland (An Officer and A Gentleman) as Miss Lynch.

Darren Bennett (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances. They are joined by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Ben Culleton, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Kamilla Fernandes, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Zack Guest, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles.

The show opens on Tuesday 17 May 2022, with previews from Tuesday 3 May 2022. Donovan's first performance will be Wednesday 29 June – patrons are advised to check Donovan's availability for further details.

The eagerly anticipated production of the hit musical, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

Tickets are on sale below.