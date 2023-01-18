Fundraiser launched for Adam Pearce after stage star has stroke backstage at the Young Vic

A fundraising campaign has been launched for stage star Adam Pearce.

Pearce, whose credits include The Prince of Egypt, Urinetown and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Curve revival of Sunset Boulevard, had been appearing in the world premiere production of Mandela the Musical at the Young Vic. However, after a performance in early December he suffered a stroke backstage at the venue and was rushed to hospital later that night.

As explained by Sunset Boulevard co-star Molly Lynch, who set up the campaign, Pearce "had a bleed to the brain causing a stroke. He was left paralysed on his left side and it was discovered that he had had a medium haemorrhage to the right lobar. Adam was admitted to Kings College Hospital and has been in hospital since.

"He spent 2 weeks at Kings College Hospital in the Hyper Acute Stroke Unit where they started a small amount of physio with an amazing team to try and get his left side moving. By the time he left KCH, he was able to sit up in a chair and stand up with help."

The Young Vic supported Pearce throughout his contract despite his inability to work – while also providing his family with accommodation near the hospital. Nevertheless, the incident has meant Pearce's contract for another production has been withdrawn.

Lynch continued: "This GoFundMe page is to help the Pearces with outgoings, including mortgage and bills, but to mainly help support them with Adam's recovery, physically and cognitively. Adam's goal is to get back up on stage so we want to be able to supplement any NHS care with special treatment for his voice/breathing/movement and to make sure he is stage ready."

Pearce is currently in an intensive programme of physiotherapy and occupational therapy, and is hoping to be able to return home by mid-February if progress continues.