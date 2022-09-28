Full casting announced for National Theatre musical Hex

Full casting has been announced for the National Theatre's new musical Hex, which returns to the Olivier theatre this Christmas after its original 2021 opening was delayed due to Covid.

A retelling of Sleeping Beauty, Hex is billed as a "mythic, big-hearted musical that goes beyond the waking kiss".

Michael Elcock returns to the cast as Bert, alongside the newly cast Rosie Graham as Princess Rose, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Queenie and Lisa Lambe as Fairy.

The company is completed by Zaynah Ahmed, Marc Akinfolarin, Christopher Akrill, Sabrina Aloueche, Sonya Cullingford, Ben Goffe, Chris Jenkins, Kalisha Johnson, Amanda Lindgren, Michael Matus, Kody Mortimer, Neïma Naouri, Mark Oxtoby, Aharon Rayner, Olivia Saunders, Sasha Shadid, Rumi Sutton and Riley Woodford.

Hex is helmed by NT artistic director Rufus Norris with book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Norris. The original concept by Katrina Lindsay and Norris.

It features set and costume designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Marc Tritschler, orchestrations by Simon Hale, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Simon Baker and video design by Ash J Woodward. The consultant choreographer is Bill Deamer and Séimí Campbell is associate director.

Hex runs from 26 November to 14 January, with press night on 6 December.