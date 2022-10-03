Full cast for Menier Chocolate Factory's reopening production announced

The full company has been revealed for The Sex Party, Terry Johnson's new play opening at the Menier Chocolate Factory next month.

Appearing in the piece, which sees an assortment of couples deciding to embark on a night of discovery and debauchery, will be Will Barton (Tim), Amanda Donohoe (Magdalena), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).

Johnson's production will feature design by Tim Shortall, lighting by Ben Ormerod and sound by John Leonard.

It runs from 4 November to 7 January 2023, and marks the reopening of the venue after refurbishment works over the last few months.