Full cast for Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane in London and Chichester revealed

Casting has been revealed for The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

The Minerva Theatre in Chichester will first host a co-production of Martin McDonagh's hit play, presented from 3 September to 2 October. It will transfer to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre after its Chichester season, playing from 9 October to 6 November.

Set in County Galway and following a lonely woman living with her ageing mother, the major revival is directed by Rachel O'Riordan with a cast including the previously revealed Ingrid Craigie and Kwaku Fortune.Joining them will be Orla Fitzgerald (Young Offenders) and Adam Best (Giri/Haji).

The production will be designed by Good Teeth Theatre, with lighting designed by Kevin Treacy, music and sound designed by Anna Clock, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, and casting by Sam Stevenson.