Full cast for From Here to Eternity musical revival revealed

Exclusive: The company has been announced for the eagerly anticipated revival of From Here to Eternity, opening at the Charing Cross Theatre later this year.

The show, which is cast by Jane Deitch, is penned by Tim Rice, Stuart Brayson, Donald Rice and Bill Oakes and is set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It is based on James Jones' novel of the same name.

This newly revised staging, beginning performances on 29 October, marks the first revival of the show since its original West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2013.

Appearing will be Jonny Amies (Hairspray) as Maggio, Jonathon Bentley (Mamma Mia!) as Prewitt, Desmonda Cathabel (winner of the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year) as Lorene, Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Judson/Colonel Delbert/cover Holmes, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (making his stage debut) as swing, Sarah Drake (Ordinary Days) as Female U/S Lorene and Mrs Kipfer, Dominic Adam Griffin (Identical'') as Soldier/cover Warden and Bloom, Cassius Hackforth (set to appear in a featured role in an unnamed Lucasfilm project) as Soldier.

Continuing the cast in alphabetical order, also reviving the show are Robin Hayward (Heathers) as Soldier/cover Prewitt, Callum Henderson (9 to 5) as Soldier/cover Judson and Colonel Delbert, James Mateo-Salt (What the Ladybird Heard) as Soldier/cover Galovitch, Rhys Nuttall (Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens) as Galovitch, Jack Ofrecio (Boys will be Boys) as Bloom, Jaden Oshenye (The Bodyguard) as Soldier, Eve Polycarpou (Strictly Ballroom) as Mrs Kipfer, Adam Rhys-Charles (Curtains) as Warden, Carley Stenson (Curtains) as Karen, Alan Turkington (Antony and Cleopatra) as Holmes and Joseph Vella (making his professional debut) as Soldier/cover Maggio.

Directed by Brett Smock, Nick Barstow will be the musical director and orchestrator for the show, with Stewart Charlesworth as set and costume designer, Cressida Carré as choreographer, Adam King as lighting designer, Louise Rhodes-Brown as projection designer, Lucy Lawless as costume supervisor, James Anderson as production manager with Deitch as casting director and Chris Matanlé as general manager.

It is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited. Running to 17 December, tickets are on sale below.