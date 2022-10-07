Full cast for West End Orlando with Emma Corrin revealed

Complete casting has been unveiled for Orlando, the new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel penned by Neil Bartlett and directed by Michael Grandage.

The upcoming show, which runs in the West End, will be led by Emma Corrin in the titular role. The piece follows a young aristocrat whose life spans centuries, genders and countries.

Joining Corrin in the show will be Deborah Findlay (Mrs Grimsditch), Jessica Alade (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Debra Baker (Virginia, Favilla, The Captain), Akuc Bol (Virginia, Euphrosyne, Prue), Lucy Briers (Virginia, Queen Elizabeth, Officer), Richard Cant (Virginia, Harriet, Kitty), Melissa Lowe (Virginia, Drunken Tory), Jodie McNee (Virginia, Marmaduke), Oliver Wickham (Virginia, Clorinda), and Millicent Wong (Virginia, Sasha, Nell).

Grandage's production, running from 26 November 2022 to 25 February 2023 at the Garrick Theatre, has set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Howard Hudson, composition and sound design by Alex Baranowski, movement by Ben Wright, associate direction by Anna Girvan and casting by Jacob Sparrow.

