Full cast for The Harder They Come musical announced, including Get Up, Stand Up! star Natey Jones

The Public Theater in New York has announced complete casting for the world premiere of The Harder They Come, which is set to begin previews at the Public on 16 February 2023, ahead of an official opening night on Wednesday 15 March. Performances are scheduled through to 26 March.

The new musical is based on the 1972 film, which was produced and directed by Perry Henzell, and co-written with Trevor Rhone. The Harder They Come tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society.

Natey Jones (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) will make his American stage debut as Ivan. He is joined by J Bernard Calloway (Preacher), Tyla Collier (Understudy), Tiffany Francès (Understudy), Garfield Hammonds (Understudy), Denver Andre Taylor (Understudy), Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble), Carla Woods (Understudy), and Christopher Henry Young (Ensemble).

As previously reported, the cast will also be led by Jeannette Bayardelle as Daisy. Additional, the cast will include Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), and Housso Semon (Ensemble).

Directed by Tony Taccone, The Harder They Come features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by Jimmy Cliff, music supervision by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, and co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

The Harder They Come will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos and Diggle; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Walter Trarbach; projection design by Hana S Kim; hair, wig and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey; prop management by Claire M Kavanah; and music direction by John Bronston. Jeffrey Rodriguez will serve as production stage manager and Amanda Michaels and Alex Murphy will serve as stage managers.