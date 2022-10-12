Full cast for Paris revival of Cabaret announced

Full casting has been revealed for a new production of Cabaret in Paris.

A variety of West End stars will appear in the show, running in the French capital this winter.

Sam Buttery will play the Emcee, alongside Lizzy Connolly as Sally Bowles and Oliver Dench as Cliff. Also featuring in the cast are Sally Ann Triplett as Fraulein Schneider, Gary Milner as Herr Schultz, Ciarán Owens as Herr Ludwig and Charlie Martin as Fraulien Kost (also dance captain)

The ensemble includes Clancy Ryan, Carl Au (also understudy Emcee), Fraser Fraser, Rhys Batten, Nic Myers, Elizabeth Fullalove, Natasha May-Thomas, Hannah Yun-Chamberlain, Oliver Ramsdale, Dominic Lamb, Luke Johnson, Darnell Mathew-James, Kraig Thornier, Anya Ferdinand, Charlie Shae-Waddell, Rishard-Kyro Nelson and Poppy Tierney.

This production of Kander and Ebb's classic musical, playing from 1 December for 60 performances, will re-open the world famous Lido de Paris on the Champs-Élysées as a dedicated musical theatre venue.

Produced by Jean-Luc Chopin, Cabaret is directed by Robert Carsen with choreography from Fabian Aloise, casting by Will Burton, musical direction by Bob Broad and design by Luis F Carvalho. Further creative team members are to be revealed.