Full cast for Doctor Zhivago at the London Palladium announced

Complete casting has been revealed for Doctor Zhivago, which runs at the London Palladium next May.

As already announced, Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker will reprise their 2019 roles as Yurii Zhivago and Lara Guishar in the concert event.

They will be joined by returning cast members Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera, Into The Woods) playing‘Tonia Gromeko and Charlie McCullagh (42 Balloons, Bonnie and Clyde) playing Pasha Antipov (Strelnikov).

Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, Rumi: The Musical) will feature as Viktor Komarovksy. The cast is completed by Maisey Bawden as Olya, Cavin Cornwall as Alexander Gromeko and Emma Norman as Anna Gromeko with Tilly Raye Bayer as Young Tonia, Olivia Clark as Young Lara and Samuel Newby as Young Yurii.

Watch a performance from the show here:

Directed by Jordan Murphy (Sunset Boulevard) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden), Michael Weller, Michael Korie, Amy Powers and Lucy Simon's musical is based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak. It follows an idealistic man who battles his way through the Russian Civil War.

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson have also dedicated the show to Simon, who died earlier this year. They said today: "We were so saddened to learn of the passing of the brilliant Lucy Simon. She was a talent beyond words and we are honoured to dedicate this concert production of one of her favourite works to her".

The show runs on 7 May 2023, with tickets on sale below.