Full cast announced for Elton John and Shaina Taub's Devil Wears Prada musical

Tony winner Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones will star in the world premiere production of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada, running from 19 July to 21 August at Broadway in Chicago's James M Nederlander Theatre.

Leavel, who for some reason has never appeared in London, will take on the role of Miranda Priestly, with Jones (Groundhog Day) as Andy Sachs. Joining them are Javier Muñoz (who was the original standby Hamilton on Broadway) as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel and the subsequent film, The Devil Wears Prada has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics), book by Kate Wetherhead, direction by Anna D. Shapiro, choreography by James Alsop, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The Chicago production is being billed as a pre-Broadway engagement, though no Broadway dates have yet been set.

After that – who knows! Fingers crossed it will sail over to London in style. Thematically, a stint in Paris (with the Emily character missing?) might also be a bit of fun.