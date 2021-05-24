Full cast announced for Wonderful Town at Opera Holland Park

Exclusive: Full casting has been announced for Wonderful Town, the classic Leonard Bernstein musical which is being revived at Opera Holland Park this summer.

It runs for a strictly limited season from 1 to 4 July 2021.

The show centres on sisters Ruth and Eileen Sherwood as they arrive in 1930s New York and are thrown into a world of madcap adventures, zany characters and endless possibilities.

Wonderful Town first premiered in New York in 1953 where it won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. It has a book by Joseph Fields and Jerome Chodorov, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Joining Louise Dearman (Ruth) and Siubhan Harrison (Eileen) will be: Ashley Daniels (Appopolous), Roger Dipper (Frank Lippencott), Tamsin Dowsett (Mrs Wade), Gregory Haney (Speedy Valentine), Emma Harrold (Helen), Jason Kajdi (Officer Lonigan), Alex Lodge (Chick Clark), Ako Mitchell (Bob Baker), Billy Nevers (The Wreck), Jade Albertsen and Giles Surridge.

The production is directed by Alastair Knights, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, musical direction by Alex Parker and orchestrations by Jason Carr.

Wonderful Town is produced by Quick Fantastic in association with Opera Holland Park.