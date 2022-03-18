Full cast of new 101 Dalmatians musical unveiled by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Casting is now complete for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming production of 101 Dalmatians.

Kate Fleetwood (The Wheel of Time) will take on the villainous role of Cruella de Vil, having previously been attached to the project pre-pandemic.

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi will be puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).

They are joined by (in alphabetical order) Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).





The company of 101 Dalmatians

© Open Air Theatre





Director Timothy Sheader commented: "We are incredibly excited to finally bring 101 Dalmatians to our stage after postponing the production twice due to the pandemic. I think audiences are going to love reconnecting with this favourite story outside in Regent's Park; the original home of Pongo and Perdi. The brand new script and music are both packed with fun and joy and I am delighted that Kate Fleetwood's filming schedule for The Wheel of Time allows us the opportunity to work with her on creating that all-time baddie, Cruella de Vil."

The newly commissioned musical, based on the beloved book by Dodie Smith, features an original score by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight, from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

The creative team also includes Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Josie Daxter (associate director), Jill Green CDG (casting director), Tash Holway (associate choreographer), Barbara Houseman (voice and text and season associate director), Howard Hudson (lighting designer), Maia Kirkman-Richards (assistant puppet director), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound designer), Katrina Lindsay (costume designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Tarek Merchant (musical director), Verity Naughton and Nick Hockaday for Verity Naughton Casting (children's casting directors), Toby Olié (puppetry designer and director), Colin Richmond (set designer), Liam Steel (choreographer) and Sarah Travis (musical supervisor and orchestrator).

The venue has also announced a relaxed performance for Sunday 14 August at 2:15pm, for the benefit of those with learning disabilities, those who are on the autism spectrum or have other sensory and communication needs.

101 Dalmatians is scheduled to run from 12 July to 28 August 2022.



