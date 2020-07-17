Frozen stage show delays West End premiere to April 2021

The West End production of Frozen has delayed its premiere until April 2021, and has announced the vast majority of its company.

Originally scheduled to open in October, the show will now be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. It will have its official opening night on 14 April 2021, with previews from 2 April, and is booking until 24 October 2021.

All patrons with pre-existing bookings will automatically be transferred to a new performance date with the same seats, and notified in due course via email, with the show working through bookings chronologically. If the new dates are not suitable, at this point patrons will have the opportunity to request an alternative date or a refund.

The production, which will be presented at a refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.

The show is based on the highest-grossing animated film of all time, which was released in 2013 and won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. The sequel – Frozen 2 – was released last autumn. Both versions of Frozen are currently available to watch on Disney Plus.

Frozen has also scheduled the following access performances - signed performance (11 July 13.00 matinee), relaxed performance (25 July 12.30 matinee), audio described performance (15 August 13.00 matinee) and captioned performance (22 August at 17.30).

The show, which recently completed its run on Broadway, has today announced its lead cast and members of its UK company – you can find out more below.