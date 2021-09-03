Frozen in the West End with Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon: first look photos

Frozen first look photos are here!

Based on the record-breaking animated film, the stage show has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

Craig Gallivan

© Johan Persson

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Children's casting is by Verity Naughton.

Samantha Barks

© Johan Persson

In the child cast are Minaii.K Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

It is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Samantha Barks

© Johan Persson

Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon

© Johan Persson

Stephanie McKeon and Obioma Ugoala

© Johan Persson

It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.