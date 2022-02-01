Frozen and Dear Evan Hansen writers to create new musical comedy series based on Up Here stage show

A new musical comedy series is heading for the small screen.

Titled Up Here, the series will feature tunes by Frozen's Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, while Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) will join the pair on the writing team. Levenson will also act as showrunner, while Hamilton's Thomas Kail will direct and also serve as an executive producer.

The eight-episode series is set just before the turn of the millennium and is based on the Lopez/Anderson-Lopez stage show Up Here – following a couple as they try to battle demons in order to be together. It was first seen on stage in San Diego in 2015, with a cast led by Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bittner.

In the US the series is set to debut on Hulu, so we'll probably see it on a streaming platform in the UK in time. Casting has begun with filming due to commence this summer.