From Here to Eternity West End musical to be streamed on YouTube this Friday

The Shows Must Go On series has announced that it will be streaming the West End production of From Here to Eternity on YouTube.

The piece, which ran in London from October 2013 to spring 2014, is adapted from James Jones' 1951 novel and features lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Stuart Brayson and a book by Bill Oakes.

It follows the lives and loves of a group of soldiers stationed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu in 1941, before and during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour which led to the US engagement in the Second World War. It was turned into a film in 1953.

Available from Friday at 7pm GMT for 48 hours as part of The Shows Must Go On series, the musical was directed by Tamara Harvey, designed by Soutra Gilmour and choreographed by Javier De Frutos. It starred Darius Campbell as Warden, Robert Lonsdale as Prewitt, Rebecca Thornhill as Karen, Siubhan Harrison as Lorene and Ryan Sampson as Maggio.