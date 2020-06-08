From Here to Eternity West End cast to reunite for virtual event

The West End cast of From Here to Eternity will reunite for a one-off event on Monday 22 June.

The piece, which ran in London from October 2013 to spring 2014, is adapted from James Jones' 1951 novel. It features lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Stuart Brayson and a book by Bill Oakes. It follows the lives and loves of a group of soldiers stationed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu in 1941, before and during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour which led to the US engagement in the Second World War. It was turned into a film in 1953.

The musical was directed by Tamara Harvey, designed by Soutra Gilmour and choreographed by Javier De Frutos. It starred Darius Campbell as Warden, Robert Lonsdale as Prewitt, Rebecca Thornhill as Karen, Siubhan Harrison as Lorene and Ryan Sampson as Maggio.

Brayson, Rice, Campbell, Harrison, Thornhill and Lonsdale will join host Simon Greiff for the event, which will feature performances from Brayson as well as audience Q&As and more.

The event will be priced at £10 with, according to producers, at least ten per cent of the ticket cost going to Acting for Others.

You can find out more here.