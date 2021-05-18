From Here at Chiswick Playhouse casting revealed

Casting has ben revealed for new musical From Here has been revealed.

Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland's piece will play at Chiswick Playhouse from 1 to 31 July, with the story exploring ideas of new beginning and how to tackle struggle head-on.

Appearing in the piece will be Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet, Hair) and Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell, Brooklyn, Hair,)

Nicola Espallardo (Les Misérables, Gielgud Theatre) and Aidan Harkins (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum) round out the cast, with the creative team being led by director Annabelle Hollingdale.

Casting is by Sarah Goggin for Harry Blumenau Casting, with the creative team to be revealed by the production.

Tickets are on sale now.