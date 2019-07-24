First look at Friends musical parody Friendsical in rehearsals

We popped into rehearsals for new musical Friendsical which is currently touring the UK.

Written and directed by Miranda Larson Friendsical follows what happens when Ross' wife leaves him for another woman and Rachel runs back into his life. It features songs such as "(He's her) Lobster!", "Richard's Moustache" and "You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?".

Taking on the roles of the six friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke (Rachel). They are joined by Duncan Burt (ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (ensemble).

The show has lyrics by Larson, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, choreography by Darren Carnall and associate choreography by Michael Vinsen.