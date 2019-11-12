Fra Fee in Translations – backstage at the National Theatre

Fra Fee is currently starring in Translations at the National Theatre, and let us have a looksee backstage at his changing room inside the South Bank venue.

The hit revival of Brian Friel's exploration of both Irish culture and the oppressive nature of language is directed by Ian Rickson, with design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin and music by Stephen Warbeck. Sound design is by Ian Dickinson and movement direction by Anna Morrissey.

Rickson's revival initially ran last summer and now plays to 18 December.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a solid four-star write-up, saying "Rickson's ruminative revival presents a cultural battlefield." The piece was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.