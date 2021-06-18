Four off-West End shows to be streamed next month

Four off-West End productions, staged last month, will be streamed next month.

Curated by producer James Seabright, the shows were filmed in front of socially distanced audiences at Wilton's Music Hall. They will be available across specific dates beginning on the 1 July on new platform stream.theatre.

Seabright explains: "Thanks to a grant from the Cultural Recovery Fund we were able to give work to dozens of freelance actors, creatives and technicians, to record these wonderful productions and now present them to a global audience via stream.theatre."

The four shows are hit musical A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) penned by Jon Brittain with music by Matthew Floyd Jones (streaming from 1 to 4 July and then available on-demand to 11 July), Black is the Color of My Voice, penned by Apphia Campbell and inspired by the life of Nina Simone (streaming from 8 to 11 July with on-demand access from 12 to 19 July), Brendan Murphy's Friend (The One With Gunther) (streaming from 15 to 18 July with on-demand access from 19 to 25 July) and finally Mark Farrelly's Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope, inspired by the life of the iconic English writer and raconteur (streaming from 22 to 25 July with on-demand access from 26 July to 1 August).

You can watch the trailer for A Super Happy Story below: