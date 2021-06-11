Four National Theatre shows released on Amazon Prime today

Four National Theatre shows have been released on Amazon Prime in the UK and Ireland today.

They include the venue's Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of the creature and Victor Frankenstein; the stage production of Fleabag written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge; and Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch, filmed at the Barbican in 2015. The final show is Ian McKellen On Stage, in which McKellen performs extracts from some of his most iconic performances as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

In August last year, Prime Video and Amazon Studios donated £500,000 to the Theatre Community Fund, launched by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody to provide hardship grants to theatre workers and freelancers across the UK.

The release reflects a continuing relationship between the worlds of streaming and stage – with the National also launching its own streaming site – National Theatre At Home.



