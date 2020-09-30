Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and Sharon Rose set for Netflix Christmas Musical

Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Sharon Rose and Anika Noni Rose will star in the new Netflix Christmas musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The movie will be released globally on November 13.

Whitaker plays toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and Key plays the trusted apprentice who steals Jangle's most-prized creation. It's up to Jangle's granddaughter to "reawaken the magic within."

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the movie has original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Usher and Kiana Ledé will perform the song "This Day."

Joining Whitaker, Key, Rashad, and the two Roses in the cast are Madalen Mills, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville. Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain serve as producers.

Rose is currently playing Eliza Schuyler in the West End production of Hamilton.