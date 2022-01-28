For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy to transfer to the Royal Court

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy will transfer to the Royal Court after its sell-out debut at the New Diorama in central London.

Playing from 31 March 2022, Ryan Calais Cameron's play follows a group of young Black men meeting for group therapy.

Cameron and Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu will be co-directing the original cast who include Emmanuel Akwafo, Mark Akintimehin, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence.

The production features set and costume design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design by Nicola Chang, movement direction by Theo Oloyade and musical direction by John Falsetto. Wabriya King is the drama therapist.

Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director of the Royal Court Theatre, said: "For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is a piece of work that demands to be seen. It is a real privilege to be able to give this complex, joyful, brilliant play a further life and to open up the opportunity for more people to experience it.

"Ryan Calais Cameron is a writer and theatre-maker who has close associations with the Royal Court and we are all in awe of what he, Tristan and the team have created. It reminds us of what theatre is for."

Cameron, playwright and Nouveau Riche Artistic Director, said: "After ten years of writing and developing For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy it was remarkable to experience these stories at NDT. This transfer will be a huge cultural event and landmark for Nouveau Riche and our community, to see the words For Black Boys… in bright lights in the centre of Sloane Square."