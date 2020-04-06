Fiver musical cast performs a special number from isolation

Theatres may be closed but musical stars continue to head online to keep fans happy.

Below you can watch Aoife Clesham, Hiba Elchikhe, Dan Buckley, Luke Bayer and Alex James Ellison perform "For Your Light To Shine" from hit Off-West End musical Fiver, recorded at home in isolation.

The music and lyrics are by James Ellison and Tom Lees, with James Ellison also editing the video.

The show originally opened at Southwark Playhouse in July 2019, and was nominated for Best Off-West End production at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

WhatsOnStage reviewer Alun Hood said that the show had "a blazingly impressive and diverse new score, full of character, invention and melody."