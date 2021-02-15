Fiver musical cast album to be released in March

A new Fiver cast album is coming next month.

The piece was originally directed by Ellison and Tom Lees with set design by Justin Williams and stage management by Jack Evans. It follows a single five pound note that bounces between different individuals, and was nominated for Best Off-West End Production at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

The cast will be made up of Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Aoife Clesham (Peter Pan), Dan Buckley (Ferris), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Ellison (The Secret Garden).

Ellison said: "We're so excited to finally be able to release this album! Fans of the show have been asking for it since our run back in 2019 and I'm so glad we were able to immortalise this production with a live recording. We feel so fortunate to have worked with this amazing cast and thank them for bringing our songs to life!

We decided we would only do the November concerts if they could be one hundred percent live. The original show at Southwark Playhouse had a lot of audience interaction so for the live-streamed concerts, we used social media to interact with people, meaning I could connect with and chat to them during the interval. Knowing we had three sound recordings from those concerts started the conversation about releasing a cast album. and we were determined to turn the incredible performances into a live cast recording."

Watch one of the numbers here:

The album is available for pre-order now on iTunes and on CD and will be released on Friday 5 March. 100 exclusive CDs are available from www.fivermusical.co.uk and come with a free poster signed by the cast. There will also be an Instagram Live Listening Party on Thursday 4 March at 7:30pm.

It is mixed and mastered by Charles Parry with album and artwork design by Justin Williams.