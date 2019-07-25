Five inspiring reasons to see The View UpStairs at Soho Theatre

Max Vernon's Off-Broadway hit arrives in the UK to make its European premiere, and we could not be more excited. Featuring a starry cast and creative team, find out why you should see this provocative new musical that's a celebratory homage to LGBTQ+ culture, both past and present.









1. It's a true story

The View UpStairs is inspired by the true story of the 1973 arson attack on a gay bar in New Orleans, which resulted in the death of 32 people. It was the largest single attack against the LGBTQ+ community until the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shootings in Florida. The musical beautifully pays homage to the lives lost and looks at where we have been and where we are now, celebrating the future of the LGBTQ community.







2. There's an all-star cast

The diverse cast features some incredible names from musical theatre such as Andy Mientus (Smash), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls) , Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar, Once), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Murder Ballad, In the Heights), Cedric Neal (Motown the Musical, Chess) and West End legend John Partridge.







3. The team

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket for The Rink at Southwark Playhouse last year, The View UpStairs is created by the same team, so you know it is going to be filled to the rafters, especially with choreography by Fabian Aloise (Our House, Working).







4. The music

Filled with a collection of beautiful love songs and powerful rock ballads, these songs will stick with you forever. If you don't believe us, check out the original cast album!









5. Off-Broadway transfer

After receiving rave reviews Off-Broadway, The View UpStairs played numerous regional productions in places such as Richmond, Chicago, Sydney (Hayes Theatre), Los Angeles (Celebration Theatre), San Francisco (New Conservatory Theatre Center), Boston, Atlanta, Dallas and Columbus!

Now the three time Drama Desk Award nominee makes its way across the Atlantic to makes its European premiere at the Soho Theatre – don't be the one to miss it!