Five compelling reasons to be excited about Rags The Musical at Park Theatre

Rags The Musical opened this week at north London's Park Theatre, transferring from Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre. It tells the heart-warming and powerful tale of a group of Jewish immigrants as they arrive to start a new life in America. Carolyn Maitland (Ghost UK Tour) stars as Rebecca alongside leading UK musical theatre star Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Dancing on Ice) as Bronfman.

Here are five reasons why the team think you should see the production before it ends on 8 February!





1. The music

The musical has a gorgeous score by Charles Strouse – who wrote the music for Annie. Coupled with a talented cast of actor-musicians who form a Klezmer Band, the notes really do soar out of every voice and instrument in the building, into the hearts and minds of every audience member.

Take a look at our exclusive video of the cast in rehearsals – it's guaranteed to convince you:









2. The lyrics

The lyrics are by man-of-the-moment, Stephen Schwartz, who wrote Wicked and the upcoming new production of The Prince of Egypt. Rags has beautiful storytelling and Jewish humour through song.







© Pamela Raith





3. The book

The script is written by Joseph Stein, who wrote Fiddler on the Roof, and the show is often seen as the unofficial sequel to that classic musical. The story tells themes that are, sadly, as relevant today as they were in 1910, which is when the show is set.







© Pamela Raith





4. The design

Beautiful set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, including a towering New York city skyline made out of suitcases (which are also a theme throughout the show), and gorgeous lighting design from Derek Anderson really help bring the story to life.







© Pamela Raith





5. It's a premiere

Following a run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester in 2019, this is the first time this version of the show has been seen in London. In fact, it's the European premiere. Audiences will laugh, cry and experience every emotion in between – and be thoroughly moved by the show's beauty.