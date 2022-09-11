First trailer for The Little Mermaid live-action film released

Disney has released a teaser trailer for its remake of The Little Mermaid, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 26, 2023. Check it out below.

The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Rob Marshall directs the film, which is written by David Magee and based on the Hans Christian Anderson short story and the animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker. Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics are by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.