First trailer and release date for Cinderella musical movie unveiled

The first trailer for Camila Cabello's Cinderella movie has been revealed.

Set to be released on Amazon Prime on 3 September, the piece also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan.

Amazon has stated that Cabello and Menzel will create tunes for the film, which is rather well known fairy tale of the same name. Kay Cannon of the Pitch Perfect franchise is writing and directing the film, with Corden billed as a co-writer and producer.

The film incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Cabello and Menzel.