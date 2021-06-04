First look: The Show Must Go On! concert in the West End

First look phoros have been released for The Show Must Go On!! Live at the Palace Theatre.

Alexia Khadime and Christine Allado

© Johan Persson

Olly Dobson

© Johan Persson

Mazz Murray

© Johan Persson

The concert is hosted Bonnie Langford (42nd Street) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney's Aladdin), and is set to play at the Palace Theatre from 2 to 6 June.

Trevor Dion Nicholas

© Johan Persson

The show will be broadcast on Sunday 6 June at 7pm, and will be available on the The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel for seven days afterwards. WhatsOnStage will be live-streaming a special red-carpet event ahead of the streamed show.

Filmed by National Theatre Live, the concert sees an array of musicals return to the West End stage for "a stunning concert performance that audiences can watch from the comfort of their homes for free".

Aimie Atkinson

© Johan Persson

The line-up features Aisha Jawando in a performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked.

Bonnie Langford

© Johan Persson

Furthermore, appearing are Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen-Jones in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!.

Dom Simpson and Tom Xander

© Johan Persson

There are performances from Olly Dobson from Back to the Future The Musical and Aimie Atkinson from Pretty Woman The Musical.

Sharan Phull

© Johan Persson

The creative team includes Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox who direct the concert, Stephen Brooker as musical supervisor, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson. Sound design is by Adam Fisher, video design is by Fray Studio and Stuart Morley will be musical director.

Hana Stewart

© Johan Persson

Aimie Atkinson

© Johan Persson

Aisha Jawando

© Johan Persson

Alice Fearn

© Johan Persson

Carly Thoms, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden

© Johan Persson

The graduate choir

© Johan Persson

Jordan Luke Gage

© Johan Persson

The company together on stage

© Johan Persson

Kayi Ushe and Janique Charles

© Johan Persson

Laura Pick

© Johan Persson

Mazz Murray

© Johan Persson