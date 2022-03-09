First look at the cast of Mike Bartlett's Scandaltown at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

A new cast portrait has been released for the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's Scandaltown at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Bartlett's piece, which is billed as a "modern restoration comedy" runs from 7 April to 14 May at the West London venue. It will star Cecilia Appiah, Matthew Broome, Emma Cunniffe, Henry Everett, Richard Goulding, Luke Hornsby, Aysha Kala, Thomas Josling, Annette McLaughlin, Ami Okumura Jones, Chukwuma Omambala and Rachael Stirling.

The venue's artistic director Rachel O'Riordan directs the piece, which follows a woman who sees her family reputation at stake after receiving worrisome news on Instagram.

The show has set design by Good Teeth, costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design and composition by Simon Slater, choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz and casting by Amy Ball with consultant Dr Lloyd (Meadhbh) Houston, and assistant director Kwame Owusu.