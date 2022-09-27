First look at the West End's Theatre Café Diner with singing staff

A stagey paradise!

The Theatre Cafe

(© Jack Malin)

The Theatre Cafe has announced it is launching a new venture, The Theatre Cafe Diner.

Opening on Saturday 8th October 2022 at 12pm, the diner will be situated over two floors at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue. It will offer a "full theatrical dining experience", including "singing waiting team" who will perform show tunes while customers eat. The menu will feature "classic high quality diner food, catering for all," while the walls will be dotted with theatrical memorabilia. The new venue will also host special events, including West End Musical brunches and live performances.

The menu will include classic puns on musical tunes including "You Make Me Feel Like a Nacho-ral Woman" (crispy corn tortilla chips, melted cheddar, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream), "I’m Getting Calamari-ed in the Morning" (battered calamari served with sweet chilli mayo), "The B.L.T. That Goes Wrong" (wholemeal toast sandwich with vegan rashers, vegan mayo, lettuce & tomato), "La Vegan Boheme!" (vegan patty in a burger bun with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, yellow mustard, pickles and diced onion) and "G-ribs-abella, The Glamour Rack" (rack of ribs with BBQ sauce, served with curly fries and creamy coleslaw).

Joe Davey, Managing Director and founder of The Theatre Cafe, said: "I was truly overwhelmed by the response when we announced The Theatre Cafe Diner. It’s been a really exciting few months full of hard work in order to make sure that we have created a place that will be seen as a key beacon within London’s iconic theatre scene. I can’t wait for everyone to visit so that they can sample the great food offering, experience the incredible space and be entertained by our amazing new all-singing team in what promises to be a diner like no other.

The Theatre Cafe Diner will operate alongside The Theatre Café.