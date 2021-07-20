First look at Alexandra Burke in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The London Palladium

First-look photos have been revealed for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as it returns to The London Palladium.

Led by Alexandra Burke, Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan (with Linzi Hateley appearing at certain performances), Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's piece is currently in previews ahead of an opening night next week.

Steffan Lloyd Evans will play Reuben, Bobby Windebank Simeon, with the rest of the company being composed of Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O'Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh and Callum Train.

Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow

©Tristram Kenton

The revival has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby, casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Joanne Hawes.

The young performers in the show are Ava Belle Alexander, Toby Byers, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Ospina Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Holly Jade Roberts, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniado, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Edesiri Paula Okpenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Probets, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge and Lilli Watkins.

Jac Yarrow and the cast

© Tristram Kenton

The show has run in the West End, Broadway and all over the world. Songs included in the piece are "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door To Me", "Jacob and Sons", "There's One More Angel In Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph". It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

The cast

© Tristram Kenton

Jac Yarrow and Alexandra Burke

©Tristram Kenton

Jac Yarrow and the cast

© Tristram Kenton

Alexandra Burke (The Narrator)

© Tristram Kenton

The cast

©Tristram Kenton