First listen to My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) cast recording

An original cast recording for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be released next month – and you can have a first listen here.

Singers Jessica Aubrey, Kayla Carter, Cleary, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Isaac Hesketh, Jordan Lee Davies, Carl Man, Vinnie Monachello and B Terry appear alongside in a single, "We Will Be Loved Anyway", which will get a digital release on 7 October.

First seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, the piece is an autobiographical tale based on Madge's childhood and their attempts to stage a Disney parade. It features original compositions by Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole, The Great British Bake Off) and direction by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet).

Featuring bonus additional tracks and extra material, the recording will be on sale at the Garrick Theatre during the run of the show from 21 October to 6 November and also through all usual outlets and via streaming platforms. It is available to pre-order now via the Westway Music website.

The stage show orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection by George Reeve, video engineering by Neil McDowell Smith and associate sound design by Anna Short.

Sheet music for My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will be made available soon – anyone wishing to register interest should email [email protected]