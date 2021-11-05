First contemporary staging of Les Misérables opens in London at Mountview's The Mack

The first authorised modern-day staging of Les Misérables has been presented on stage at Mountview, opening the drama school's new venue The Mack.

Amanda Holden, Cameron Mackintosh and Cleve September

© Steve Gregson

A gala event to celebrate the new location (named after Les Mis producer Cameron Mackintosh) took place last night, with the likes of Cleve September, Noah Thomas, Hiba Elchikhe, Jon Robyns and Sha Dessi in attendance.

Cameron Mackintosh at The Mack

© Steve Gregson

The new production (the first full-length drama student production of the musical) is directed by Shiv Rabheru and Matt Ryan, with musical direction by Jordan Li-Smith, set and costume by Lee Newby, associate design by Ethan Cheek, lighting by Rob Halliday, sound design by Matt McKenzie and fight direction by Marcello Marascalchi.

Scott McClure (Valjean, Alain cast)

© Marc Brenner

Voice coach is Sterre Maier, intimacy coach is Steve Brownlie, singing coach is Marco Morbidelli, associate lighting designers and programmers are Alex Hannah and Tristan Tereszczuk, assistant musical directors are Rachel Blaquière and Daniel Looseley, wardrobe supervisor is Katie Higgins and assistant wardrobe supervisor is Megan Ayrton.

The show is playing to 6 November.

The Les Misérables company members

© Marc Brenner

Melad Hamidi (Thénardier, Alain cast)

© Marc Brenner