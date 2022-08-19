Fionn Whitehead and Boadicea Ricketts to star in Boundless Theatre's Addictive Beat

Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror) and Boadicea Ricketts (Call the Midwife, Grantchester) have been cast in Boundless Theatre's Addictive Beat.

The new play, written by Dawn King (The Trials), features music by DJ Anikdote and tells the story of two best friends – a DJ named Alex (played by Whitehead) and a singer-songwriter called Robbi (Ricketts) – who create a life-changing, euphoric beat.

Director Rob Drummer commented: "Kate Bush once said that music saves people and at its core that is what Addictive Beat is about. We all have that one song that can pull us out of the darkest of times and Dawn in all of her brilliance has crafted a powerful show about being young, creative and struggling with working out who you are. I cannot think of two greater actors to share a rehearsal space with than Fionn and Boadicea, who are going to blow our audiences away."

Alongside Drummer in the creative team are score composer Dom Coyote, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, design associate Kit Draper, production manager Rob O'Neil, stage manager Maja Lach, sound engineer and operator Peter Buffrey, production electrician and LX programmer Ariane Nixon.

Described as "part theatre, part rave", Addictive Beat will be mounted with an immersive staging at Dilston Gallery in Southwark Park from 21 September to 7 October.

The 90-minute show is recommended for ages 14+.