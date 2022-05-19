Filmed version of Heathers the Musical reveals cast

The cast of the much-anticipated live capture of Heathers the Musical has been confirmed.

The filmed production, in collaboration with Steam Motion and Sound, is led by Ailsa Davidson (as Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (as Jason "J.D" Dean), Maddison Firth (as Heather Chandler), Vivian Panka (as Heather Duke) and Teleri Hughes (as Heather McNamara), alongside Vicki Lee Taylor (as Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (as Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (as Kurt Kelly), Rory Phelan (as Ram Sweeney), Oliver Brooks (as Kurt's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Andy Brandy (as Ram's Dad/Principle Gowan/Veronica's Dad), Benjamin Karran (as Beleaguered Geek), Chris Parkinson (as Hipster Dork/Officer McCord), Jermaine Woods (as Peppy Stud/Officer Milner), Eleanor Morrison Halliday (as Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (as Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (as New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (as Drama Club Drama Queen).

A release date is still to be announced.

Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe and is based on the 1989 movie of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Led by director Andy Fickman, the creative team also includes choreographer Gary Lloyd, designer David Shields, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Dan Samson.

Live performances of the musical at The Other Palace resume tomorrow, 20 May and tickets through to 4 September 2022 are available below.