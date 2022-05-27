Felicia Boswell to take over from Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl

A new Faye Treadwell will be performing in The Drifters Girl this summer.

Felicia Boswell will take over the role from Beverley Knight at the Garrick Theatre from 5 July, it has been revealed. Boswell has credits in Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis and Motown, with The Drifters Girl set to mark her West End debut.

It is currently booking through until 12 February 2023, with a cast also including Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. Completing the company are Marcus Ayton, Ashford Campbell, Ethan Davis, Vanessa Ela Young, Michael James Stewart, Alanna Leslie, Curtis Scott, and the young actors are Aurora Baptiste, Amari Brown, Savanna Musoni, Savannah Skinner-Henry and Shanyia Tsoto.

The production has book by Ed Curtis, and is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell. It is co-created by Knight, Bernard, Callender, Henry and Wanogho-Maud. Knight is set to play her final performance on 2 July, before her appearance in Sister Act.

The show received a solid review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened in the West End, being described as featuring "stirringly performed music and some dancing that makes the heart soar".

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate Director is Tyrone Huntley and Associate Choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

It follows the story of the elder Treadwell as she crafts the careers of one of the most iconic music groups of the 20th century. Tickets are on sale below.